Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrives in FL Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:19s - Published 6 days ago More people in Florida are getting vaccinated with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. More people in Florida are getting vaccinated with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Paraphrase -- there’s lots inthere to work with).TODAY...MORE FLORIDIANS AREGETTING VACCINATED...WITHPFIZER’S CORONAVIRUS VACCINE.THE FIRST DOSES WERE DELIVEREDTO TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITALYESTERDAY... WHERE GOVERNOR RONDESANTIS HELD A PRESSCONFERENCE. A 31 YEAR OLD NURSETHERE WAS THE VERY FIRST PERSONIN FLORIDA TO GET THE VACC







You Might Like