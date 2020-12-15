FWPD: man arrested in Coliseum Inn shooting leaving 1 injured
Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Fort Wayne Police Detectives arrested 38-year-old Jamarcus A.
Tucker on several charges including two outstanding warrants, carrying a handgun without a license, criminal recklessness and battery with a deadly weapon.
On 3-thousand-dollars bond.
New tonight...police arrest a man after a shooting at the coliseum inn saturday night.
Police say they were flagged down by a man who told them he was shot inside a hotel room and knew who shot him.
He was taken to the hospital with life