Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 430,401; 6,530 deaths

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 24,249 cases and 394 deaths as of Monday.

Thank you, caleb!the vaccinations arrive as indiana is reporting 35 new deaths tonight ... that brings the state up to 6-thousand- 530 deaths, total.

The health department is also reporting 5-thousand and 50 new cases ... total positive cases is now up over 430-thousand.

Looking at hospitalizations now ... more than 3,000 covid- 19 patients are hospitalized as of sunday ... that's more than 3 times the number in early october.finally ... the state says nearly 24 perfect of all i-c-u beds and ?more than?

70 percent of all ventilators are still available.

Now to our region where we've seen one-thousand 115- new cases and 11 new deaths since saturday.

Allen county reporting 231 cases and 3 new deaths.24 new cases in adams county.116 new cases in dekalb ...45 new cases in huntington.

And 12 new cases in jay county.

Noble county has 19 new cases.paulding county has 49 new cases and one new death.

41 new cases in steuben county.

Van wert county has 53 new cases and one new death.19 new cases in wabash.4 in wells.and