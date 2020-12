Russian Spies Were Reportedly Near Alexi Navalny Hours Before Poisoning Veuer - Duration: 00:52s - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:52s - Published Russian Spies Were Reportedly Near Alexi Navalny Hours Before Poisoning New reporting confirms what the world feared happened to opposition leader Alexi Navalny… that Russian spies may have been behind his poisoning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend