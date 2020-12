Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Expected to Arrive Tuesday in Kern, Kern County expecting 5,850 doses

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:47s - Published 2 minutes ago

Kern County Public Health officials expect the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to arrive Tuesday, after the first 327,000 batches were flown into California Sunday.

THE PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE TOARRIVE IN KERN COUNTY TODAY --AFTER HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OFDOSES ARRIVED INCALIFORNIA ON SUNDAY.23ABC'S KRISTIN VARTAN JOINS USLIVE FROM PUBLIC HEALTH WITHDETAILS ON THE VACCINEDISTRIBUTION..KRISTIN?!MIKE A LOCAL MEDICALPROFESSIONAL SAYS THAT AFTERTHE EXPECTED 5850 DOSES MAKETHEIR WAY TO KERN COUNTYTHE PFIZER VACCINE WILL BE TAKENHERE, TO PUBLIC HEALTHAND DISTRIBUTED ACROSS HOSPITALSIN THE COUNTY.THE FIRST DOSES WILL BEADMISTERED TO HEALTHCAREWORKERS.DR. HEMMAL KOTHARY SAYS DIGNITYHEALTH HOSPITALS AEXPECTING ABOUT 2000 TO BEDISTRIBUTED -- WHILE THEY HAVEMORE THAN 2000 STAFFERS.THE FDA JUST APPROVED THE PFIZERCOVID-19 VACCINE JUSLAST WEEK, WITH ALMOST 44,000PATIENTS HAVE TRIALED THEVACCINE -- THE EFFECTIVENESS 95PERCENT AFTER TWDOSES.HE ADDS THAT SIDE EFFECTS FROMTHE VACCINE WEREMILD.EVEN SO, DIGNITY HEALTH ANDADVENTIST HEALTHCONDUCTED SURVEYS AND FOUND THAT50 PERCENT OFDIGNITY'S STAFF THATPARTICIPATED WOULD NOT TAKETHE VACCINE IN THE FIRSTDISTRIBUTION, ADVENTIST 45PERCENT OF THOSE THAT TOOK THESURVEY.WE'LL BE HERE ALL MORNING WITHUPDATES ON THE VACCINE'SARRIVAL, SO BE SURE TO STAY WITHUS.

YOU CAN ALSO CHECK OURWEBSITE AND SOCIAL MEDIAPLATFORMS FOR A FULL BREAKDOOF THE HOW MANY DOSES AREEXPECTED FOR EACH HOSPITAL INKERN.

BACK TO YOU, MIKE IN THESTUDIO.

KRISTIN VARTANPRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDE