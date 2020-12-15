Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 minutes ago

The time between the first confirmed COVID-19 case to the deployment of a vaccine took a little less than a year, which has created some questions surrounding the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Vaccine is a brand new vaccine studied for less than a year, so there are some questions, and a few myths, surrounding the caleb .

Fox 55 saylor spoke with brian dixon from the regenstrief institute today, the same group helping the indiana state department of health battle against covid- 19, and has more about the vaccine.

?

From the first covid-19 case to the vaccine took a little less than a year.

Brian dixon with the regenstrief institute and iupui says despite the vaccine being available quic safe and effectivhe vaccine data shows extremely promising resu about ninety five percent effective after the second dose, meaning that only less than five percent of people who receive the dose during the clinical trials developed covid-19 or any kind of severe outcomes from covid-19.

Vaccine comes in two doses, taken about three weeks apart.

Dixon says according to data fro pfizer, even the first doses shows to be fairly effective just a short time after being given.

T look like the vaccine is highly effective after about seven days from taking that first dose.

That it may be as high as seventy-five or eighty percent effective just from the first dose.

Though that to be fully effective, people need to get both doses from the same manufacturere even if you already had covid-19, dixon says immunity against the virus may only last about three monthse do recommend that individuals who e had covid-19 cons getting the vaccine because the vaccine is designed in such a way that you might actually be able to develop better immunity from the vaccine than you would naturally getting covid-19 this vaccine is designed in a way that does not give the recipient covid-19, but prepares the body to fight it off.

Some people may experience side effects from the vaccine or still contract the virus, which is why dixon says still important to keepe doing hat we until the vaccine is available to everyone.e still need to be following good hand hygiene, and mask wearing, and social distancing over the next several months, probably until summer.

Caleb saylor, fox 55 news