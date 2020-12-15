Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU regulators move up Pfizer vaccine assessment to Dec. 21

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 04:21s - Published
EU regulators move up Pfizer vaccine assessment to Dec. 21EU regulators move up Pfizer vaccine assessment to Dec. 21

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Twitter hit with €450,000 GDPR fine nearly two years after disclosing data breach

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) has fined Twitter €450,000 (around $546,000) over a data breach..
The Verge
Barclay: UK's Brexit demands entirely reasonable [Video]

Barclay: UK's Brexit demands entirely reasonable

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay says the UK has put forth "reasonable demands" during Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published
Brexit Countdown: 16 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 16 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
'There is movement. That is good', says EU's von der Leyen on Brexit talks [Video]

'There is movement. That is good', says EU's von der Leyen on Brexit talks

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:35Published

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Pfizer head of vaccine research: “I took this very personally... nothing else mattered”

 Kathrin Jansen saw the deadly impact of COVID-19 in New York and it fueled her desire to develop a vaccine. 60 Minutes reports, Sunday.
CBS News

Pfizer vaccine research chief says fight against COVID-19 is personal

 Kathrin Jansen saw the deadly impact of COVID-19 in New York and it fueled her desire to develop a vaccine. 60 Minutes reports, Sunday.
CBS News

FDA to unveil its analysis of data on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

 It may get the agency's stamp of approval by week's end, joining Pfizer's, which is being given to workers at hundreds more U.S. hospitals today.
CBS News
The COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Rolled Out [Video]

The COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Rolled Out

On Friday the FDA granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine left Pfizer's Michigan facility on Sunday and shipped out across the country. Sites are expected to get vaccine doses starting today, says Business Insider. Pfizer's vaccine authorization means 2.9 million high-risk people will get the shot within days. This is the first step in a 9-month path to normalcy.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Regulators Announce Allergy Warning for Pfizer Vaccine [Video]

COVID-19: Regulators Announce Allergy Warning for Pfizer Vaccine

COVID-19: Regulators Announce Allergy Warning for Pfizer Vaccine

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:11Published
Allergy warning over Pfizer vaccine [Video]

Allergy warning over Pfizer vaccine

Regulators have urged anyone with a history of "significant" allergic reactions to not take the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:00Published
People with history of allergic reactions warned against getting vaccine [Video]

People with history of allergic reactions warned against getting vaccine

UK regulators have issued a warning that people who have a history of“significant” allergic reactions should not currently receive thePfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. It comes after two NHS staff..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published