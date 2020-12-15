China factor in India's next Budget: Link Legal's Santosh Pai explains

Santosh Pai, Partner, Link Legal, explained how India's tension with China might impact the 2021 Union Budget.

He said that till 2019, the Modi government was for expanding economic cooperation with Beijing, but the policy stance was reversed in 2020, following Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

The discussion with Mitali Mukherjee, Fellow, ORF was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget.