Foam & Fury! Watch as Australian Beach Gets Covered in Sea Foam!

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:34s
Woah what’s this?

Did a truck carrying a ton of marshmallows turn over?

Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.


Fabulous sea bubbles gather at the shoreline in Australia [Video]

Fabulous sea bubbles gather at the shoreline in Australia

Check out these sea bubbles that have formed on an Australian coast. So cool!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:45
Beachgoers enjoy sea foam after Australia hit with heavy storms [Video]

Beachgoers enjoy sea foam after Australia hit with heavy storms

Beaches across Queensland, Australia, have been engulfed in cloud-like sea foam in the wake of stormy weather on Monday (December 14).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:42
Massive, thick sea foam covers Australia beaches [Video]

Massive, thick sea foam covers Australia beaches

Stormy weather brought thick sea foam to Australia's eastern coastlines into Queensland on December 14.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:36