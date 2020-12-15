Video Credit: Motorcyclist Magazine - Duration: 21:42s - Published 1 minute ago

2020 Honda Fury Review | MC Commute

Back in the early to late 2000s, chopper-style cruiser motorcycles were a big deal.

Recognized for a showy appearance with a stretched, low and raked-out design, if you didn’t have a chopper in the garage you certainly dreamed of it.

Enter Honda with its Fury.

The Fury is a production-style chopper that offers the best features of this segment, with function and reliability that only Big Red can offer.

Released for the 2010 model year, the Fury arrived too late, as the chopper scene wound down—seemingly as quickly as it arrived.

Still, for motorcyclists looking to own a piece of rolling art that will stand the test of time, the Fury makes a solid argument.

Swing a leg over Honda's Fury in this review.