‘Covid fatigue leading to higher mortality’: AIIMS’ Dr Guleria at #HTLS2020

Director of AIIMS, Dr. Randeep Guleria spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and warned them about Covid fatigue.

He also spoke on his experience of treating Covid patients.

He said that initially they were reluctant to use steroids but later realised that steroids are useful.

He also urged people to continue following Covid precautions and added that it would be sad to lose an individual now when a vaccine is around the corner.

Dr. Guleria added that if we follow precautions for another few months and with vaccines just around the corner.

