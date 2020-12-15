Global  
 

‘Covid fatigue leading to higher mortality’: AIIMS’ Dr Guleria at #HTLS2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:28s
Director of AIIMS, Dr. Randeep Guleria spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and warned them about Covid fatigue.

He also spoke on his experience of treating Covid patients.

He said that initially they were reluctant to use steroids but later realised that steroids are useful.

He also urged people to continue following Covid precautions and added that it would be sad to lose an individual now when a vaccine is around the corner.

Dr. Guleria added that if we follow precautions for another few months and with vaccines just around the corner.

Watch the full video for all the details.


'Warning signs of pandemic were there': Dr Guleria at #HTLS2020

‘Warning signs of pandemic were there’: Dr Guleria at #HTLS2020

AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on the Covid crisis in India. ‘In retrospect, there were enough warning signs that a large pandemic was going to come and we need to prepare for it. Unfortunately, we did not put in as much of investment and effort that was required to tackle a pandemic,’ Dr. Guleria said. He said that during the initial days, a lot of effort went into training manpower, protecting healthcare workers, did a lot of workshops. ‘There was a huge challenge that hospital faced in terms of restructuring its infrastructure into Covid & non-Covid areas,’ Dr. Guleria said. Watch the full video for all the details.

Duration: 04:11
'Covid crisis showed India is a resilient nation': Dr Guleria at #HTLS2020

‘Covid crisis showed India is a resilient nation’: Dr Guleria at #HTLS2020

AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on the Covid crisis in India. The top doctor said that the Covid crisis has shown that India is a resilient nation. Dr. Guleria added that when we started off there was a lot of panic about the shortage of PPEs, ventilators and so on. He said that India was able to manage all the issues and now India is testing almost 1.5 million tests in a day. ‘There has been a learning we’ve had in the past few months. It shows we can if we have the will but there has to be more investment in the public sector,’ Dr. Guleria said. Watch the full video for all the details.

Duration: 02:05

'No shortcuts in vaccine development': Brown University's Dr. Jha #HTLS2020

‘No shortcuts in vaccine development’: Brown University’s Dr. Jha #HTLS2020

Dr Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on the issue of Covid vaccines. Dr. Jha said that he is not overly worried about mRNA vaccines and added that it would be important for us to watch the safety data coming out of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine. On vaccine development in just 10 months, he said that there are no shortcuts in vaccine development. Watch the full video for all the details.

Duration: 03:53

