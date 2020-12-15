Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:27s - Published 7 minutes ago

Rep. Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election

Rep.

Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election.

Rep.

Mitchell, a Republican from Michigan, told CNN that he is withdrawing his "engagement and association with the Republican Party at both the national and state level.".

He's requested that the Clerk of the House change his party affiliation to "independent.".

This party has to stand up for democracy first, for our Constitution first, and not political considerations, Rep. Paul Mitchell

on CNN's 'The Lead'.

Not to protect a candidate.

Not simply for raw political power, and that's what I feel is going on and I've had enough, Rep. Paul Mitchell

on CNN's 'The Lead'.

Mitchell believes Trump's actions — and the GOP's willingness to go along with them — could cause "long-term harm to our democracy.".

Continuing this circus is just ... so damaging ... so unproductive ... so narcissistic...what about our country?, Rep. Paul Mitchell

via Twitter.

Mitchell also thinks that "the extremes of both parties are dragging their parties and this country off a cliff.".

The majority of Americans want solutions to problems -- want us to address them and not see who can have a political win.

Rep.

Paul Mitchell, on CNN's 'The Lead'.

And frankly we haven't done enough of that -- haven't done enough the last two terms. , Rep. Paul Mitchell

on CNN's 'The Lead'.

And this election simply confirms for me that it's all about power first and that, frankly, is disgusting and demoralizing, Rep. Paul Mitchell

on CNN's 'The Lead'