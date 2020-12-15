California Fines Uber $59.1 Million

Global  
 

California has fined Uber $59.1 million.

The company was fined for repeatedly refusing to turn over data related to its 2019 sexual assault report.

According to Business Insider the report was supposed to be turned over to the California Public Utilities Commission.

In the ruling, the judge ordered Uber to pay the fine and turn over the data within 30 days.

CPUC, which oversees rideshare companies, can revoke Uber's license to operate in the state.

Uber said it refused CPUC's requests to protect the privacy of survivors.

The judge rejected that argument by noting Uber still wouldn't hand over the data when given the chance to do so anonymously.


