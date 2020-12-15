Skilled to Work: Toyota looking for more workers in Blue Springs

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 4 minutes ago

Toyota in Blue Springs is looking to add more workers to its team.

The toyota facility in blue springs brought in over 300 new employees and they are still looking to add more people to their tam... in this week's skilled to work... wtva's sydney darden visited the plant to see what it takes to become a production team member... std."

Welder, toyota plant) president of administration, toyota plant) sot logan wright, toyota body welder- "pretty much you can go in any direction you want here."

Says logan wright as she recalls how toyota helped her tap into a brighter future.

Once a college dropout looking for more than a 9-5, wright says the company made it easy for her to revamp her career search sot- "i was nervous that you know, i was going to be stuck you know on the bottom.

And i wouldn't ever advance."

But not only did she advancebecoming a coveted but not only did she advancebecoming a coveted team member in the body welding department and learning to operate the latest machinery.

Now company leaders are looking to give others the same opportunity.

Sot emily lauder, vice president of administration, toyota- blue springs -"we are looking to hire what we call temporary workforce, or variable workforce.

That is our pipeline for our full time toyota team members.

Once in the pipeline, potential hires train up to 2 years before being considered for full time employment.

With pay rates starting at 17 dollars an hour, people learn skills ranging from welding and assembly to operating and programing robots that help with part assembly.

Sot- "we're looking for individuals that are good at problem solving that want to work in a team, and be some be part of a, you know, a bigger process than just themselves so.

" with the skills learned at toyota lauder says people with no experience can learn skills that can be used outside of a factory setting.

Sot- "you can have a true career here at toyota mississippi and advance all the way up to team leader, group leader and beyond.

" as one of the few industries still thriving during the pandemic--- the manufacturing industry is expected to grow more then 6.3% by 2025.

Always leaving the door open for people to set foot into a better career.

Sot logan wright- "pretty much you can go in any direction you want here.

Possibilities are absolutely endless, as long as you're willing to put in the work."

In blue spring sydney darden wtva 9 news.

This