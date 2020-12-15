Buchanan County COVID deaths top 100

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 weeks ago

Depite that news, buchanan county reaching a new milestone today in covid-19 related deaths...kq2's danielle soxy joins us in studio with the new report.

<<<(reporting, danielle sachse) jodie, in 7 months, buchanan county has reached 106 deaths related to covid-19....the st.

Joseph health department releasing information today that eight new deaths were reported over the weekend... suprpassing the 100 death mark...according to the health department the deaths were 4 males, one in his 60s, two in their 70s, and the other in his 80s along with 4 females, one in her 70s and the other three in their 80s....sot: nancy king, st.

Joseph health department "every death is important whether it's the first, the 50th, the 100th death.

I think it's just understanding that these are not just numbers, these are real people who have loved ones that are grieving for them.

That's kind of the key i feel like here to focus on is that these are people's lives that we are losing."the health department has reported from the county's 106 deaths, that 58 deaths have been male, and 48 female.and 73 of the 106 deaths have been 70 years of age or older...sot: nancy king, st.

Joseph health department "and you know we are so close to getting the vaccine, and being able to get measures that'll put 2021 a little bit back to normal.

But we gotta get through this holiday season and keep our loved ones safe.

Otherwise we are going to see the numbers jump, and it's going to get pretty dark before it gets better."according to the healt department, there have been 24 reported covid deaths in the month of december alone... inching near the record number of 34 deaths which happened in the month of november as of today, the st.

Joseph health department has reported 119 new positive cases...totalling it to 7,438 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

