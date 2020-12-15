Sen. Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden for winning presidency
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated president-elect Joe Biden on winning the presidency.
Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votesThe Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the next US presidenton Monday, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-staterepudiation of President Donald Trump’s..
President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College votePresident-elect Joe Biden officially secured the presidency after the Electoral College met to give him and Vice President-elect Harris 306 votes.