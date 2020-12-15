Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sen. Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden for winning presidency

Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Sen. Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden for winning presidency

Sen. Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden for winning presidency

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated president-elect Joe Biden on winning the presidency.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mitch McConnell Declares Joe Biden as President-Elect: ‘The Electoral College Has Spoken’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared Joe Biden the president-elect on Tuesday, after the...
Mediaite - Published


Related videos from verified sources

McConnell congratulates President-elect Biden [Video]

McConnell congratulates President-elect Biden

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes [Video]

Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes

The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the next US presidenton Monday, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-staterepudiation of President Donald Trump’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College vote [Video]

President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College vote

President-elect Joe Biden officially secured the presidency after the Electoral College met to give him and Vice President-elect Harris 306 votes.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:50Published