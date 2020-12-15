Sen. Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden for winning presidency

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared Joe Biden the president-elect on Tuesday, after the...



Related videos from verified sources McConnell congratulates President-elect Biden



U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28 Published 24 minutes ago Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes



The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the next US presidenton Monday, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-staterepudiation of President Donald Trump’s.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 12 hours ago President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College vote



President-elect Joe Biden officially secured the presidency after the Electoral College met to give him and Vice President-elect Harris 306 votes. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:50 Published 15 hours ago