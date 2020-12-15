Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:04s - Published 4 minutes ago

Taking a stroll down the Lights of North Francisco

One Chicago neighborhood is a little brighter than most this holiday season.

"This block-long thing gives people the people to just stroll under the lights, the lights of Francisco," arch builder George Heitz said.

Heitz and his next-door neighbor, Ignacio Martinez, made the first four arches for themselves in 2018.

The next year, the original four arches turned into six, then seven, and soon, neighbors wanted in on the action.

More than 80 white arches line the sidewalk of this block.

But there are 250 more that shine across the city and surrounding suburbs."A lot of people needed a little something this year, it's been kind of rough.

Some people even put up lights for loved ones that they lost to COVI...