Democrats Ready To Deal For COVID Relief

The COVID-19 relief bill has languished for months, with no signs that congress will ever approve it.

Now, Business Insider reports that Democrats are ready to do anything to get the relief passed.

A number of Democrats said they may drop demands for state and local government aid in a forthcoming COVID-19 stimulus bill.

AP reports that Dick Durbin and Chris Coons would back a slimmed-down $748 billion compromise deal which omits the support.