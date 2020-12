Related videos from verified sources Public health projects limited vaccine doses, not all health care workers may get the first dose



The United States is still waiting for approval from the FDA for a COVID-19 vaccine. 23ABC's Alex Bell has the details on the status of the county's COVID-19 vaccination plan and when one doctor thinks.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:35 Published 6 days ago What Are The Most Common Side Effects Of The COVID Vaccine?



New data released by the FDA today showed it worked very well regardless of race, age, or weight, Heather Brown reports (2:56). WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 8, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:56 Published 1 week ago COVID-19 Vaccine May Cause Flu-Like Symptoms



Americans need to be prepared for the possibility that they may feel a little unwell. After you get a coronavirus vaccine, if one is authorized, you may experience some negative side effects. The CDC.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 3 weeks ago