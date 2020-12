Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives At Jackson Memorial Hospital Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:57s - Published 2 minutes ago Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives At Jackson Memorial Hospital Jackson Memorial Hospital received its first shipment of the Pfizer -BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday morning. The state says Jackson is receiving 20,000 doses of the vaccine to be used first on frontline doctors and nurses who work in the most at risk areas, then to the rest of the employees. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/38ajPxA 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend