Researcher Breaks Down Cyberpunk Video Games

In this episode of Game Over(analyzed), Associated Researcher Lars Schmeink breaks down how cyberpunk is portrayed in modern video games.

Most people recognize the cyberpunk aesthetic from movies like Blade Runner and The Matrix, but there are plenty of video games that fit into this subgenre as well.

Lars talks about how the cybernetic enhancements from games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Deus Ex: Human Revolution relate to both real-life and cyberpunk fiction.

Lars Schmeink is an associated researcher with Hans-Bredow-Institut.