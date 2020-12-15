First COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive at more Mass. hospitals

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives At Jackson Memorial HospitalJackson Memorial Hospital received its first shipment of the Pfizer -BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday morning. The state says Jackson is receiving 20,000 doses of the vaccine to be used first on..
Parkview preparing for mass vaccinations against COVID-19Around 7 a.m. Monday, 975 doses of the first stage of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Parkview Mirro Center and just after noon, the first person in Indiana, a Parkview employee, was vaccinated..
More COVID-19 vaccines expected to arrive at Mass. hospitalsMore COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive at Massachusetts hospitals Tuesday.