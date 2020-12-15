Global  
 

Police charge Utica woman with murder after City Street shooting

Utica Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a Utica teen overnight Sunday into Monday.

Side that happened early tuesday morning.

23-year-old charisma hunt of utica is charged with second degree murder.

Police have identified the victim...and he...was just 17-years-old!

Police say 17-year- old jah-zeir johnson was shot multiple times on the 14- hundred block of city street -- after midnight tuesday morning.... and was found lying on the side of the road where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument between two groups of people.

This is the city's 8th homicide shooting of the year.

Also in utica...the new round-about at




