Police charge Utica woman with murder after City Street shooting
Police charge Utica woman with murder after City Street shooting
Utica Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a Utica teen overnight Sunday into Monday.
Side that happened early tuesday morning.
23-year-old charisma hunt of utica is charged with second degree murder.
Police have identified the victim...and he...was just 17-years-old!
Police say 17-year- old jah-zeir johnson was shot multiple times on the 14- hundred block of city street -- after midnight tuesday morning.... and was found lying on the side of the road where he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument between two groups of people.
This is the city's 8th homicide shooting of the year.
Also in utica...the new round-about at