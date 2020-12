Roger Federer's tennis future in doubt after shocking speech Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:28s - Published 1 day ago Roger Federer's tennis future in doubt after shocking speech Only days earlier, he tweeted a video for the APT Tour, with the comment "Excited for what's to come" 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Tennis: Roger Federer drops retirement hint in awards speech Roger Federer's speech at the Switzerland Sport Awards is sending shockwaves across the tennis world...

New Zealand Herald - Published 4 days ago