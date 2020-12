Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:18s - Published 9 minutes ago

Cat Climbs up Stairs While Hanging Underneath the Staircase

This athletic cat found an unusual way to climb up the stairs.

They hung underneath the wooden staircase and leaped from one step to another until they reached the top.

Then they climbed between the tiny space within the stairs and walked on to the correct side of the steps.