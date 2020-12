Kangaroo vs. dog: 7-foot-tall 'Big Jake' flexes six-pack Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:35s - Published 2 days ago Kangaroo vs. dog: 7-foot-tall 'Big Jake' flexes six-pack A kangaroo and a dog had a showdown in Melbourne, Australia. Watch the 7-foot-tall kangaroo, named Big Jake by the family, flex his six-pack at George, a small but mighty Cavalier King Charles spaniel. 0

