The electoral college confirmation has led US republican senate leader Mitch McConnell to congratulate the President-elect.



Related videos from verified sources Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory



On Monday, the Electoral College officially cast their votes to push President-elect Joseph R. Biden past the 270 threshold to the White House. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 5 hours ago Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election



President Donald Trump continues to falsely insist he won the presidential election. His supporters are rallying behind him. They gathered in droves today in Washington, DC, to defend Trump's.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published 3 days ago Clark County releases recount totals for District C race between Miller, Anthony



Friday, the county reported Democrat Ross Miller's vote total was 76,633 with Republican Stavros Anthony garnering 76,603. Miller increased his margin of victory to 30 votes and thanked the staff for.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:44 Published 3 days ago