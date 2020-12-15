Global  
 

Presidential Transition Still Shaky Even After Electoral College Formalized Biden Win

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Related news from verified sources

Biden Says Its 'time To Turn The Page' After Electoral College Affirms His Victory

After the Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump in the presidential election,...
RTTNews - Published


Top republican accepts Biden's victory [Video]

Top republican accepts Biden's victory

The electoral college confirmation has led US republican senate leader Mitch McConnell to congratulate the President-elect.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:11Published
Putin Finally Congratulates President-Elect Biden [Video]

Putin Finally Congratulates President-Elect Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent out his late congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden on his Electoral College victory.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54Published
Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory [Video]

Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory

On Monday, the Electoral College officially cast their votes to push President-elect Joseph R. Biden past the 270 threshold to the White House.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published