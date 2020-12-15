Presidential Transition Still Shaky Even After Electoral College Formalized Biden Win
Top republican accepts Biden's victoryThe electoral college confirmation has led US republican senate leader Mitch McConnell to congratulate the President-elect.
Putin Finally Congratulates President-Elect BidenRussian President Vladimir Putin sent out his late congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden on his Electoral College victory.
Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's VictoryOn Monday, the Electoral College officially cast their votes to push President-elect Joseph R. Biden past the 270 threshold to the White House.