Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:55s - Published
President-Elect Joe Biden Takes Aim At President Trump

President-Elect Joe Biden addresses the nation as President Donald Trump continues to make claims about election results.


Trump and Biden offer conflicting messages on pandemic in an ongoing fight for attention

Anthony S. Fauci’s prerecorded appearance at an event with President-elect Joe Biden and absence...
Washington Post - Published

Electoral College Affirms Biden Victory As Trump Continues Baseless Challenges

Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden hoped the milestone would end President Trump's false...
NPR - Published Also reported by •VOA NewsSBSThe Age


Russia sees Joe Biden as new US president who has one foot in the grave

The American media bid farewell to Donald Trump long before the official announcement of the results...
PRAVDA - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Presidential Transition Still Shaky Even After Electoral College Formalized Biden Win

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:04Published
McConnell Finally Acknowledges Trump Defeat

After electors in all 50 states officially cast their votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) finally acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:34Published
McConnell congratulates President-elect Biden

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published