Tuesday 12/15 Insider Buying Report: EFSC, NHI

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Friday, Enterprise Financial Services' Director, Richard Sanborn, made a $307,825 buy of EFSC, purchasing 8,750 shares at a cost of $35.18 a piece.

Sanborn was up about 3.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EFSC trading as high as $36.50 at last check today.

Enterprise Financial Services is trading up about 2.5% on the day Tuesday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Sanborn in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, Director Robert G.

Adams bought $135,500 worth of National Health Investors, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $67.75 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Adams bought NHI at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $352,323 at an average of $64.94 per share.

National Health Investors, is trading up about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.