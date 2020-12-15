Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Need2Know: U.S. Government Hacked, Neverland Lawsuit & New Species

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Need2Know: U.S. Government Hacked, Neverland Lawsuit & New SpeciesThese are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Facebook Sued by FTC and 48 State Attorneys General in Twin Lawsuits [Video]

Facebook Sued by FTC and 48 State Attorneys General in Twin Lawsuits

Facebook Sued by FTC and 48 State Attorneys General in Twin Lawsuits . On Wednesday, a coalition of 48 state attorneys general came forward to launch a lawsuit against Facebook. Led by New York..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published
DOJ can't defend Trump in rape defamation suit: judge [Video]

DOJ can't defend Trump in rape defamation suit: judge

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a U.S. government request to drop Donald Trump as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit by a writer who said the president falsely denied raping her in a Manhattan..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:18Published
NYC Suing Federal Government Over 'Anarchist Jurisdiction' Designation [Video]

NYC Suing Federal Government Over 'Anarchist Jurisdiction' Designation

The city is suing to stop the Trump Administration from withholding federal funding.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:38Published