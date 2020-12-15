Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church received $4.4M COVID-19 PPP loan Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:58s - Published 3 minutes ago Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church received $4.4M COVID-19 PPP loan Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church received $4.4M COVID-19 PPP loan 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

