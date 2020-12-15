Midmorning With Aundrea - December 15, 2020 (Part 4) Video Credit: WCBI - Published 4 minutes ago Midmorning With Aundrea - December 15, 2020 (Part 4) (Part 4 of 4) We all know that it is better to give than to receive. Now the LEGO toy company is encouraging children to live by that maxim by giving them one toy free and one to give to a friend. And we say farewell to country music legend and Mississippi native Charley Pride. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend One of the greatest themes during the holidays is "it' better to give than to receive." And one toy company stopped by denver to help teach the little ones the importance of giving. Justin adams has the story. "it's a toy so i brings out the little kid in all of us." Not too many toys would have people waiting in line in the cold. But legos are the exception. "especially on cold snowy day what else is there better to do than play with legos? Lego's mobile holiday tour has been traveling the country -- and made a stop in denver. Putting smiles on faces both young and old. "lego is giving on million toys to children in need around the world this holiday season. Here's how the lego-mini builds are given out. Kids walk up to the truck -- and speak into a mic for one of nine lego packs they want. Their wish is granted but there's a catch. "when they com and get their mini- build they get two. One to keep and one to share. And with it being the holiday season sharing is very important." The emphasis on sharing is the core of lego's build to give campaign. Encouraging kids to turn these bricks to sharable gifts. "i think it's amazing my kids love their legos and the fact that they are going to be able to share them with their friends this afternoon, is going to be wonderful." "so how excite are you to be able to buid with this ufo set? I would say out of a 10 on a one to ten scale, i would say ten." "everybody's bee really excited about it because there haven't been a lot of things like this going on. But lego felt so strongly about being able to bring to communities and find people a little joy in the holiday season. Justin adams "alright here w go. Race car!" Butt that's all you need baby. Christmas present right here." Covering colorado first. The coronavirus pandemic shut down musical theatre around the world putting millions of performers out of work. But in london's west end, the curtain is opening again, and people are paying for a different kind of front row seat. Cbs' tina kraus has the story. Nats...knocking hi guys, i'm elder cunningham, i've got a surprise for you! When this missionary last knocked on a door, he was on stage - starring in the book of mormon in london's west end. Now he's making house calls around the uk with performers from other hit shows. Nats up..supercalifragi listicexpialidociou s... ...a socially- distanced solution to keep the performing arts alive during the pandemic. It's wonderful, it's wonderful to be performing again. We're still making people smile and performing and doing what we love. So - making ourselves viable. When you haven't been able to go to the theatre, it's just so nice to have professionals singing and dancing and doing something for you on your doorstep. The last time crowds packed theatres here in london's west end was nine months ago. When the covid lockdown hit -- the curtain fell in an instant. All the shows are shut. All my friends are unemployed, some of them have lost their homes. Actress maria friedman started doorstep productions nats up...promo doorbell rings ..to get herself and her friends back to work. You can pick and mix and with our creative team and you can make the shows of your dreams. each fully costumed performer costs about 3-hundred dollars....or a whole neighborhood can pitch in to get a full cast. You can have a bit of joy and music and entertainment at your front door. ..allowing to show to go on ...in 2020. Tina kraus, cbs news, london. Performers say the 'doorstep productions' are making them feel alive again -- even if it's in the pouring rain. We'll be right back to wrap things up. We leave you this morning with a farewell to charley pride. The country music super star died this weekend at the age of 86 from covid complications. Charley pride,a native of sledge, mississippi was country music's first black star. His rich baritone on hits like "kiss a angel good morning" helpe sell millions of records and helped make him the first black member of the country music hall of fame. Pride released dozens of albums and sold more than 25 million records during a career that began in the mid-1960s. He had three grammy awards, more than 30 no. 1 hits, won the country music association's top male vocalist and entertainer of the year awards in 1972 and was inducted into the country music hall of fame in 2000. That and more on the next midmorning.





