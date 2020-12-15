Midday Toy Giveaway Day 2 - 12/15/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 8 minutes ago

It's that time of year again!

Troy thompson: welcome on the beat, everyone.

I'm troy thompson, joining me in the studio today is mr. kenny frye from homes by frye.

And today we're talking all about the end of this incredible development called villas at wolf creek.

Welcome to the show, buddy.

All right.

So we've been together now just over a year and you came to us and you were discussing this development that you were putting together.

Explain to everyone at home, just to recap villas at frye.

Villas at wolf creek, i should say.

Kenny frye: it's just a development we started february of 2018 and we had 33 homes and we're down to the last eight homes right now.

Troy thompson: why has it been such a success?

Kenny frye: well, i think the biggest thing is the quality of the homes we're building.

We do a lot of extra stuff, countertops, granite countertops.

We do self-close cabinets, drawers, self close.

We landscape really well.

They're nice size lots, acre and a quarter to three acre lots.

At the end of the day, it's just a, it's a nice setting.

Troy thompson: now explain to everyone the lot sizes, because i was really impressed because i actually got to go out and see some of the homes and the amount of land that's around them.

Kenny frye: well, we've got lots of and acre and a quarter to up to three acres and some with more grass and then some's got more trees and that kind of setting.

Troy thompson: i think it's amazing.

Well, it's not bush land.

It's not that at all, but it makes you feel like you're in the country.

Kenny frye: well, you are.

You're only a mile and a half from the school, downtown caledonia, which is a nice area.

They have a lot to offer out there.

They've got shops and places to eat and nice grocery stores, and they even have a skateboard park and they have a sports plex and they have a lot to offer out there.

Troy thompson: all right.

Well, let's talk a little bi, if we can go back a little bit, and talk about the fixtures and fittings.

Now, i know what i would be like if i was a first home buyer and wanting to participate and choose my paint colors, my floorings and all that sort of stuff.

Is that possible?

Kenny frye: yeah, some of it is.

We do most of the outside ourselves.

If you can get involved in the front end of the build, we might even add a room for you.

Other than that, we might let you pick out brick.

We pick out everything else.

Once you get on the inside, we let you pick out flooring.

You can pick out of countertops, cabinets, some lighting.

Troy thompson: right.

Now, let's talk about, i did ask you once, if i remember correctly, what about if we decided to put in a pool?

Is that something that we do when we first start planning with you?

Or can we do after?

Kenny frye: you can do it on the front end with us and we can put the pool in for you, or we can find someone to do the pool and you can do it yourself.

Troy thompson: what has been the response from the public once they're out there?

What you hearing from the people that have bought the homes.

Kenny frye: it's a great neighborhood and the people that's out there real friendly.

It's a mixed, diverse bunch of folks and they just all get along.

There's kids just running through the neighborhood every day.

Even where we got our showroom, they run across the backyard in their little tractors and trucks.

And it's really pretty funny.

Troy thompson: if i move out there i need a fence.

Speaking of fences, that's possible as well.

Or is that out of code?

Kenny frye: no, we build a fence for each house if they want it, and you can build it yourself later, but we offer it, and we give them a really good deal on the fence and they usually go with us.

Troy thompson: okay.

What's the turnaround, very quickly?

So if i was to come out and see you this weekend, and i have the deposit and all my finance and everything ready.

What's my turnaround start to finish?

Kenny frye: it takes three months to build a house, start to finish.

Troy thompson: no.

That's quick.

Isn't it?

Kenny frye: yeah.

We've got them all laid out and we pretty much know what's going in every house right now.

Other than if somebody gets involved, we do let them change some things.

But it's a three month project.

Troy thompson: well, kenny, i think you've done an incredible job and i loved being out there and everyone has been seeing all the b roll while we've been talking of just truly the quality that you have.

Kenny frye: well, i appreciate that.

And we appreciate it on the beat and appreciate you, tory.

Troy thompson: well, we appreciate you.

Thank you so much.

If you want to find out more information there, it all is up on the screen, everyone.

Villas at wolf creek, homes by frye, and what's the tagline?

Kenny frye: selling the sunset.

Troy thompson: selling the sunset.

Back after this short break.