ABC 10News at 11am Top Stories

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 09:56s
ABC 10News at 11am Top StoriesNews headlines for Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from ABC 10News

Man who climbed on plane wing will be in court today [Video]

Man who climbed on plane wing will be in court today

The man police say climbed on the wing of a plane at McCarran will be in court today. Officers say 41 year-old Alejandro Carlson is homeless and suffering from mental illness.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act ends Jan. 15 [Video]

Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act ends Jan. 15

You have one month left to sign up for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act. Open enrollment in Nevada ends January 15.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Free COVID-19 testing at Doolittle Senior Center [Video]

Free COVID-19 testing at Doolittle Senior Center

Today you can get tested for COVID-19 for free at Doolittle Senior Center. Stop by from 8 a.m. to noon. You don't need an appointment and tests are first come first serve.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas