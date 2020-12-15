Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Spurs

A look ahead to Liverpool's clash with Tottenham as the two teams fight it outfor the top spot of the Premier Leauge table.

Klopp impressed with Mourinho turning Spurs into 'results machine' Liverpool boss wary as his injury-hit side take on Tottenham in top-of-the-table clash at Anfield

Everton score in each half to beat fellow Champions League hopefuls Leicester and move back into the top five of the Premier League.

Sam Allardyce answers West Brom call after Slaven Bilic departure Sam Allardyce has been appointed as West Brom’s new head coach on an 18-monthcontract. Allardyce has replaced Slaven Bilic, who was sacked after his side’spoor start to the Premier League campaign saw them take seven points fromtheir first 13 games. It marks a return to The Hawthorns for Allardyce, whobegan his coaching career at the club under Brian Talbot in 1989.

Premier League match preview: Sheff Utd v Man Utd An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between Sheffield Unitedand Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho in a spin as reporter’s washing machine disrupts Spurs video call Jose Mourinho’s pre-match press conference on Tuesday was interrupted by areporter’s washing machine. Tottenham boss Mourinho was holding a virtualbriefing to preview his side’s Premier League trip to Liverpool when he wasleft in a spin by the home appliance as the perils of Zoom press conferenceswere laid bare. When a PA news agency sports journalist – working remotelyfrom his kitchen – was asking Mourinho about Harry Winks, his washing machinewent loudly into its spin cycle in the background and grabbed Mourinho’sattention.

Has Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had the biggest influence on Jose Mourinho's side since arriving from Southampton?

Roberto Firmino puts Liverpool clear at the top of the Premier League table with a last-gasp winner against Tottenham.

Struggling Fulham host Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday. The Cottagers were swept aside...