Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Spurs

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Spurs

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Spurs

A look ahead to Liverpool's clash with Tottenham as the two teams fight it outfor the top spot of the Premier Leauge table.


Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Roberto Firmino's late winner sends Reds clear of Spurs at top

 Roberto Firmino puts Liverpool clear at the top of the Premier League table with a last-gasp winner against Tottenham.
BBC News

Firmino's late winner sends Liverpool clear of Spurs at top

 Roberto Firmino puts Liverpool clear at the top of the Premier League table with a last-gasp winner against Tottenham.
BBC News

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Is midfielder Spurs' most influential signing?

 Has Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had the biggest influence on Jose Mourinho's side since arriving from Southampton?
BBC News
Jose Mourinho in a spin as reporter’s washing machine disrupts Spurs video call [Video]

Jose Mourinho in a spin as reporter’s washing machine disrupts Spurs video call

Jose Mourinho’s pre-match press conference on Tuesday was interrupted by areporter’s washing machine. Tottenham boss Mourinho was holding a virtualbriefing to preview his side’s Premier League trip to Liverpool when he wasleft in a spin by the home appliance as the perils of Zoom press conferenceswere laid bare. When a PA news agency sports journalist – working remotelyfrom his kitchen – was asking Mourinho about Harry Winks, his washing machinewent loudly into its spin cycle in the background and grabbed Mourinho’sattention.

Premier League match preview: Sheff Utd v Man Utd [Video]

Premier League match preview: Sheff Utd v Man Utd

An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between Sheffield Unitedand Manchester United.

Sam Allardyce answers West Brom call after Slaven Bilic departure [Video]

Sam Allardyce answers West Brom call after Slaven Bilic departure

Sam Allardyce has been appointed as West Brom’s new head coach on an 18-monthcontract. Allardyce has replaced Slaven Bilic, who was sacked after his side’spoor start to the Premier League campaign saw them take seven points fromtheir first 13 games. It marks a return to The Hawthorns for Allardyce, whobegan his coaching career at the club under Brian Talbot in 1989.

Leicester City 0-2 Everton: Richarlison and Holgate give Toffees the win

 Everton score in each half to beat fellow Champions League hopefuls Leicester and move back into the top five of the Premier League.
BBC News

Klopp impressed with Mourinho turning Spurs into 'results machine' [Video]

Klopp impressed with Mourinho turning Spurs into 'results machine'

Liverpool boss wary as his injury-hit side take on Tottenham in top-of-the-table clash at Anfield

Fulham v Liverpool live stream and kick-off time: TV channel and how to watch Premier League clash

Struggling Fulham host Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday. The Cottagers were swept aside...
Klopp: Spurs win is massive three points [Video]

Klopp: Spurs win is massive three points

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's late victory over Tottenham provides a 'massive three points' as his side move top of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to late Gerard Houllier [Video]

Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to late Gerard Houllier

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid his own tribute after the death of one ofhis predecessors. Asked what memories he had of Houllier, the Reds bossreplied: “Only the best. I met him a few times,..

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Wolves [Video]

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Wolves

Chelsea are aiming to recover from the end of a long unbeaten run in thePremier League against Wolves.

