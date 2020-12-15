Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Spurs

Jose Mourinho’s pre-match press conference on Tuesday was interrupted by areporter’s washing machine. Tottenham boss Mourinho was holding a virtualbriefing to preview his side’s Premier League trip to Liverpool when he wasleft in a spin by the home appliance as the perils of Zoom press conferenceswere laid bare. When a PA news agency sports journalist – working remotelyfrom his kitchen – was asking Mourinho about Harry Winks, his washing machinewent loudly into its spin cycle in the background and grabbed Mourinho’sattention.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
Sam Allardyce has been appointed as West Brom’s new head coach on an 18-monthcontract. Allardyce has replaced Slaven Bilic, who was sacked after his side’spoor start to the Premier League campaign saw them take seven points fromtheir first 13 games. It marks a return to The Hawthorns for Allardyce, whobegan his coaching career at the club under Brian Talbot in 1989.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published