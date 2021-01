Jayme Lawson Teases Role In 'The Batman'

At 23-years-old, rising star Jayme Lawson is joining the D.C.

Universe in the highly-anticipated "The Batman", alongside Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz.

While speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman, Lawson shares what fans can expect of her character Bella Reál and opens up about her debut role in "Farewell Amor".