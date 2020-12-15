Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Duration: 00:49s - Published 1 week ago

Turn any surface into a standing desk with this foldable laptop stand

Give your spine a break, and try standing during your workday.

The Levit8 foldable laptop stand is an on-the-go standing desk, allowing you to stretch your legs during your 9 to 5.

You can even take self-care to a new level by pairing your new laptop stand with a roller massage mat for your feet.