Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Gives Buttigieg Transpo Secretary

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Biden Gives Buttigieg Transpo Secretary

Biden Gives Buttigieg Transpo Secretary

CNN reports that President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary.

If confirmed, Buttigieg would be the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary.

Biden has praised Buttigieg during the Democratic primary.

Sources tell CNN this could earn Buttigieg what many Democrats believe is needed experience should he run for president again.

The role of transportation secretary is expected to play a central role in Biden's administration.

Biden is slated to push for a bipartisan infrastructure package.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg Emerges As Front Runner For Transpo. Sec. [Video]

Buttigieg Emerges As Front Runner For Transpo. Sec.

CNN reports that Pete Buttigieg is in the running to become President-elect Joe Biden's Secretary of Transportation. Buttigieg ran for President in 2020. Business Insider reports that he is widely..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published