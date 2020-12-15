Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published 6 minutes ago

Biden Gives Buttigieg Transpo Secretary

CNN reports that President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary.

If confirmed, Buttigieg would be the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary.

Biden has praised Buttigieg during the Democratic primary.

Sources tell CNN this could earn Buttigieg what many Democrats believe is needed experience should he run for president again.

The role of transportation secretary is expected to play a central role in Biden's administration.

Biden is slated to push for a bipartisan infrastructure package.