What are the Christmas Covid rules?

PM faces pressure over Christmas COVID rulesLeading health publications have lobbied the government not to relax coronavirus rules over Christmas due to surging infection levels.
Will Christmas be cancelled this year?Pressure is increasing on the Government to rethink the rules for the festiveperiod, but what are the guidelines as they stand?
Starmer: Govt must 'look at the risk' of XmasLabour leader Keir Starmer says the government has a responsibility to assess the risk of relaxing COVID-19 rules over Christmas.