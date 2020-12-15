Global  
 

What are the Christmas Covid rules?

What are the Christmas Covid rules?Covid Christmas rules: Who can I see at Christmas time?

Christmas Covid rules: Who are you allowed to see?

Restrictions will be temporarily eased around the UK, but there are still rules about what you can...
Chief Constable's advice over Christmas covid rules

Chief Constable's advice over Christmas covid rules Avon & Somerset's top officer speaks about protests, fines and what people should be doing
PM faces pressure over Christmas COVID rules [Video]

PM faces pressure over Christmas COVID rules

Leading health publications have lobbied the government not to relax coronavirus rules over Christmas due to surging infection levels.

Will Christmas be cancelled this year? [Video]

Will Christmas be cancelled this year?

Pressure is increasing on the Government to rethink the rules for the festiveperiod, but what are the guidelines as they stand?

Starmer: Govt must 'look at the risk' of Xmas [Video]

Starmer: Govt must 'look at the risk' of Xmas

Labour leader Keir Starmer says the government has a responsibility to assess the risk of relaxing COVID-19 rules over Christmas.

