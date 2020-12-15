Global  
 

On Fox News, Pal Geraldo Rivera Tells Trump: 'It's Over'

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera is a longtime friend of President Donald Trump.

But despite Rivera's affection, CNN reports he has a message for the president.

It's over.

Geraldo Rivera Interview, 'The Story With Martha McCallum,' Fox News Rivera said Trump's attempts to overturn the election have been litigated for six weeks, noting that the Supreme Court has rejected Trump's efforts twice.


