DETR acknowledges pay issue, 'frustration' for Nevada unemployment claimants

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:37s - Published
The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says it recently learned of an "issue causing payment delays" and acknowledged "frustration" the issue is causing claimants entitled to benefits.

The agency did not specify what the issue is but says it is working as fast as it can to resolve it.

WE REACHED OUT TO DETR THISMORNING WHO TOLD US - IT'SWORKING TO FIX AN ISSUE -WHICH IS THE REASON FOR THEDELAY.IN A STATEMENT -- THEDEPARTMENT SAYS IN PART .

."WE UNDERSTAND THE FRUSTRATIONTHIS IS CAUSING.WE KNOW THE PEOPLE WHO AREELIGIBLE FOR FUNDS NEED THESEBENEFITS IMMEDIATELY." DETRWENT ON TO SAY - ITS WORKING ASQUICKLY AS IT CAN TO RESOLVETHE ISSUE.WE ASKED WHAT THE ISSUE WASSPECIFICALLY - BUT HAVE NOTHEARD BACK.AS SOON AS WE GET MOREINFORMATION WE WILL BRING IT TOYOU ON AIR AND ONLINE ANDK-T-N-V DOT COM.FOR MONTHS -- HUNDREDS OFFRUSTRATED DRIVERS HAVE LINED




