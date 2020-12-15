Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:37s - Published 7 minutes ago

DETR acknowledges pay issue, 'frustration' for Nevada unemployment claimants

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says it recently learned of an "issue causing payment delays" and acknowledged "frustration" the issue is causing claimants entitled to benefits.

The agency did not specify what the issue is but says it is working as fast as it can to resolve it.