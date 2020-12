Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 18:38s - Published 7 minutes ago

Distributing the COVID-19 vaccine p1

The COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available to highest priority individuals.

Who will those folks be, and when will the rest of the state have access to the vaccine?

Will people take it?

Those are some of the questions we hope to answer tonight on OpenLine when Ben Hall is joined by Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey to discuss the state's plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.