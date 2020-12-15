Register today to speak to Santa Claus tomorrow

Global  
 

Little ones in Biloxi, you might want to listen up!

If you want to speak to Santa, you’re in luck!

- little ones in biloxi, you migh- want to listen up!- if you want to speak to santa,- you're in luck!

- we're ten days out from santa,- making his way into your home..- so, here's the chance to tell - him your christmas list - over the phone!

- tell your parents fill out the- form on the parks and rec - website to stay in touch, - make sure all the info is - correct, the big guy would- appreciate it very much.- now, the deadline was today, bu- try not to worry.

- santa has extended it to 5pm- tomorrow, so tell your- parents to hurry!

- - "it says today... but we wil- take them up until- tomorrow.

The event will happen- tomorrow night between 5:30 and- 7:30.

You will get- a call from santa.

Its very - important that if you sign up - for it, that you be waiting on- - - - the line for santa because we - don't want to keep santa- waiting.

Santa has a lot of kid- around the world to call so mak- sure you are there."- santa will have his elves and - others helping him on the - scene.... - and if your parents need a form- visit the website on your - screen.....




