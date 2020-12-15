Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woman thinks up 'genius' way to avoid paying for shipping on online orders

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Woman thinks up 'genius' way to avoid paying for shipping on online orders

Woman thinks up 'genius' way to avoid paying for shipping on online orders

A savvy online shopper has come up with a brilliant way to avoid shipping fees entirely.While buying some jeans on the American Eagle website, TikTok user Catherine Reigle decided to make a video showing off how she’s able to score free shipping on all her order.“So I wanted these jeans off American Eagle but there was nothing else that I wanted and there was free shipping for $50 or more,” she explained.

“They were only $37.46”.What did she do?

.She bought the difference in a $13 American Eagle gift card, which she can use later when she finds something on the website she’s actually interested in purchasing.The gift card brought her total to just over $50 — enough to score free shipping instead of paying $7.Shoppers applauded Reigle for coming up with such a “genius” workaround.“Why did I never think of this?” one user asked.

“You really just changed the game for me thank you,” another commented


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This Year If You Want Something Delivered by Christmas You Better Order Way in Advance [Video]

This Year If You Want Something Delivered by Christmas You Better Order Way in Advance

Take precautions! Otherwise Santa will be the only one delivering presents on time this Christmas. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:12Published
Woman's hangover cure from McDonald's cannot be classified as a meal [Video]

Woman's hangover cure from McDonald's cannot be classified as a meal

A Canadian woman’s hangover cure is getting laughs online after her husband shared the unusual McDonald’s order on Instagram.Jody Poole shared his wife Katie’s order the morning after they had..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:48Published