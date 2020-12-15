EU fisheries ministers awaiting Brexit deal to conclude own talks

Euronews correspondent, Meabh McMahon, speaks to the EU commissioner for financial services, financial stability and Capital Markets Union, Mairead McGuinness, to discuss Brexit, the COVID recovery plan and the banking union.
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 08:11Published
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in Brussels to brief EUambassadors on Brexit negotiations. On Sunday, Britain and the European Unionsaid talks would continue on a free trade agreement, a deal that if sealedwould avert chaos for cross-border traders and bring a measure of certaintyfor businesses after years of Brexit turmoil.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:36Published