TikTok discovered a Netflix movie hack — and it's a game-changer

A Netflix movie hack is earning plentyof love online, and it’s easy to see why.Instead of scouring throughthe seemingly random pageof movie recommendations,just use a “secret” code.As TikTok user @caseyyisfetchh explainsin her viral video, the Netflix codes arebasically advanced search terms.By typing them into the service’ssearch bar, you can access a list ofhyper-specific movie genres.For example, there are codes for basically everytype of horror movie — meaning you can searchfor just zombie films, vampire films or “teen screams”.

The codes are easily accessible online, simplytype the numbers into your Netflix search bar.TikTok users seemed largely excitedabout the Netflix movie hack.

“This isa life-changer,” one user wrote.“No way there’s this many movies,”another added.

“Why the heck don’tthey advertise that?” another wrote