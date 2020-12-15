Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s - Published 47 seconds ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Land Spotify Podcast Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Land Spotify Podcast Deal .

On Dec.

15, Spotify announced a partnership with the couple's new audio production company, Archewell Audio.

The company's intent is to produce uplifting and entertaining content for audiences worldwide.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will produce and host original podcasts aimed at building community.

The couple released a teaser on Spotify.

That's what this project is all about, to bring forward different perspectives and voices that, perhaps, you haven't heard before and find out the common ground, Prince Harry, via Spotify teaser.

Because, when that happens, change really is possible, Prince Harry, via Spotify teaser.

We're talking to some amazing people.

They're going to share their memories that have really helped shape this last year, which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone, Meghan Markle, via Spotify teaser.

A holiday special will premiere later this month.

The complete series will debut in 2021