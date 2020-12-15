Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Duration: 00:32s - Published 2 minutes ago

Play your favorite board game with Jack Skellington

Everyone's favorite game, Operation and the Disney Classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas have joined forces to create this collectible board game.

Celebrate the holidays with your favorite skeleton while you prove your operating skills to your friends.

Not a natural surgeon?Check out the Halloween Town-inspired Monopoly or Yahtzee!Shop here: https://amzn.to/3qTCx5n“Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.”