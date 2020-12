Ideal Home Loans can help lower your mortgage and debt payments



((SL Advertiser)) For more information about Ideal Home Loans, call (602) 899-7000, or go to idealhomeloans.com Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 04:32 Published 1 week ago

All The Bits And Pieces That Your Mortgage Payment Actually Covers



If you've never bought a home before, you may be surprised to learn that there's a lot to know about mortgages. In its simplest form, a mortgage is a type of loan. It's used for buying a home, and it's.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago